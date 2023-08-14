Debt-chasing Furncity employees get beating from Mazabuka customer

MEDICS at Mazabuka General Hospital were yesterday handed the delicate assignment of suturing the badly-beaten heads of two employees of Furncity Exclusive Furniture who had been assaulted by a customer who owes their company money.

After getting a luxurious lounge suit along with a fancy dinning set worth K150,000 on hire purchase from Furncity Exclusive Furniture, Mazabuka branch, Bright Hamweenda somehow forgot about paying.

And so it was that Vincent Kalomona aged 53 and his workmate Innocent Zulu, 41 were assigned to make the trip to Hamweenda’s house in Riverview area of Mazabuka.

However, Hamweenda did not appreciate a visit from his creditors, especially on Sunday afternoon, a day he should have been petitioning the heavens for financial blessings, and so, instead of negotiating a debt restructuring deal them, he opted to all altogether restructure their heads and faces using brutal fists, sticks and pan bricks.

With the help of his family, Hamweenda is said to have taken the two grown men through a savage and severe beating resulting in painful injuries.

Confused with the beating, the duo thought their feet would help them escape faster than driving on the Canter truck they had come with.

So, drenched in their own blood, mucus and tears, the two men jogged to Mazabuka Center Police where with re-aligned painful jaws narrated their brutal encounter with Hamweenda.

The worst casualty was Zulu, who sustained three deep cuts in the head along with a swollen finger while an entire chemist was required to minimise the pain inflicted on his body.

Kalomona sustained brusied face and also required also the help Rufedol to cure body pains.

Police categorised their case as Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm against Hamweenda and sent them to Mazabuka General Hospital for treatment.

With debtors gone, Hamweenda turned to the Canter truck and smashed its screen valued at K30,000.

Southern Province police commanding officer Moono Namalongo has confirmed the incident to Kalemba.

Kalemba August 14, 2023