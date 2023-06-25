DEBT RESTRUCTURING, A REBIRTH FOR ZAMBIA

LUSAKA – Government says the recently reached 6.3 billion U$ Dollar agreement on the restructuring of Zambia’s debt with its official creditors is a rebirth that gives the country an opportunity to correct the debt situation.

Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says the country went into borrowing beyond its capacity to repay hence falling into a debt burden.

Speaking yesterday when he launched the Impact Connect News Makers Forum in Lusaka, Mr. Kawana said the accrued debt created a mountain that was choking the Zambian people.

“The debt became like a Python around our neck and squeezing the life out of us while we were looking,” Mr. Kawana said.

He said the debt restructuring program will allow the country to pay back the debt without affecting service delivery to the citizens.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kawana said the country has recorded alot of positives because of the right Managers running the affairs of the country in reference to President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and his New Dawn Government.

Mr. Kawana cited the introduction of free education which has given the Zambian children an opportunity to be in school guaranteeing them a better future.

” When you have children that are uneducated and keep growing from childhood into adulthood without an aorta of education, you are breeding a nation of junkies,” he charged.

When asked on the sustainability of some policies like free education and students meal allowances, Mr. Kawana said these are sustainable and permanent because government budgets for them.

And a beneficiary under the CDF Skills Development Component Newton Monze said the sponsorship has transformed his life as he used to abuse alcohol due to lack of funds to go to school.

Another student from the University of Zambia Moses Besa persuing law said the student loan facility and reintroduction of meal allowances has enabled him to be the only family member to study at the highest institution of learning.

He commended President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the New Dawn Government for creating equal opportunities for all youths in the country.

The impact Connect News Makers Forum is an initiative under Blind Tiger aimed at assisting the government in amplifying its developmental works.

Present at the event was Blind Tiger Executive Director Sikazwa Luyando who pledged his organization’s commitment in providing a platform for beneficiaries of government services to share their success stories.

