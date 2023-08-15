DEC ARRESTS THREE OMC STAFF AND FRA OFFICER FOR FORGERY AND MONEY LAUNDERING

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested three officials at a known oil marketing company (OMC) for theft and money laundering involving over K4 million.

The Commission has jointly charged Kenneth Mazibisa aged 29 a Filling Station Manager and Kasongo Nkole aged 38 an Accounts Clerk and has separately charged Anthony Sindala aged 37 a Filling Station Manager for; Theft by Servant contrary to section 277 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Forgery and Uttering False Documents contrary to sections 342 and 352 respectively of the Penal Code, Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as read with Act No. 44 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia and Possession of Property Suspected of being Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No.19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

DEC Public Relations Officer – Hussein Khan gave brief particulars of the case that Kenneth Mazibisa and Kasongo Nkole on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2019 and 31st March, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown stole K1, 761, 028 from the OMC by creating fictitious fuel transactions and under banking.

Further, during the same period Anthony Sindala jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown stole K2, 907, 527.22 from the OMC using the same modus operandi. In the course of investigations, the Commission seized three semi-detached flats, 10 motor vehicles and froze two bank accounts with balances totalling K33, 353.24.

In another incident, the Commission has arrested a Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Marketing Assistant for theft of maize and money laundering.

Bornface Chilambwe aged 37 has been has been charged for Theft by Servant and Money Laundering. Particulars of the matter are that Bornface Chilambwe in his capacity as a Marketing Assistant at the FRA Sesheke Main Depot on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2023 and 31st July, 2023 jointly and whilst working with other persons unknown stole 7,310 x 50 Kilogrammes of white maize valued at K2, 047,400. Chilambwe further engaged in money laundering involving proceeds of crime.

The suspects are on bond and will appear in court soon.

The Commission would like to state that it is collaborating with State and non-State actors in curbing incidents of fraud, financial crime and money laundering in the country as these have the potential to erode confidence in the financial sector. This collaboration is in line with the Inter Agency Framework Agreement government has put in place to proactively fight crime in the Republic.