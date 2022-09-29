DEC Must Apologize To Former President Edgar Lungu For Tarnishing His Name. Samuel Banda Demands

DEC MUST APOLOGIZE TO FORMER PRESIDENT HIS EXCELLENCY EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU FOR TARNISHING HIS NAME. SAMUEL BANDA DEMANDS

Advocates for National Democracy and Develoment executive director, Samuel Banda has demanded that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) apologises to former Republican President, Mr Edgar Lungu for tarnishing him name.

This follows a lifting of the seizure notice by the DEC on Mr Lungu’s Lodge after they initially issued a seizure notice.

Mr Banda notes that new twist exposes DEC’s incompetence and as such, should apologize for denting Mr Lungu’s reputation.

He has observed that the DEC is operating based on emotions, witch hunt and victimization.

He has since urged the DEC to work professionally without succumbing to political pressure from those wanting by all means to dent the image of the former president.