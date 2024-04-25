Food basket for this month rises to K10, 603

📢 Zambia Faces Alarming Rise in Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket 📈

As Zambians brace for tougher times, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) reports a concerning 2.9% increase in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) which now stands at K10, 603.40. 💸

🍞 Food prices have skyrocketed, with a 25kg bag of roller mealie meal now costing a whopping K284.43, up from K226.67. Fruits like oranges and apples have also seen a significant hike, reaching K43.22 per kg. 🍊🍎

🌱 However, there’s a silver lining – the price of 40 kgs of vegetables has decreased to K571.43 from K689.97. 🥕🥒

🆘 The JCTR warns that this continuous rise in the BNNB is putting enormous strain on households across Zambia, exacerbated by the ongoing drought. They call for immediate government action, including food relief efforts and long-term initiatives like irrigation projects and winter maize cultivation. 💧🌽

🙏 The Centre urges civil society, faith groups, and individuals to join hands in building community resilience through initiatives like community gardens, cooperative farming, and knowledge-sharing platforms. 🌱👥

🙌 As Zambia celebrates the recent debt restructuring, the JCTR sees an opportunity to prioritize food security, ensuring that freed resources are channeled towards essential social programs and agricultural development. 💰🌾

Together, let’s rise above the challenges and create a future where every Zambian has access to nutritious food.