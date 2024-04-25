FAZ AGM PUT ON HOLD…BY COURT ORDER

The Lusaka High Court has put on hold the Football Association of ZAMBIA –FAZ- Annual General Meeting that was slated for April 27, 2024.

This follows the injunction filed by Lusaka resident MABVUTO PHIRI and FAZ Member DAMIANO MUTALE who is also DIAMIANO Football Academy General Secretary to stay the scheduled FAZ General Meeting.

The meeting shall be stayed pending the determination of the injunction.

The injunction comes barely days after FAZ President, ANDREW KAMANGA and three others were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- for money laundering offences.

PHIRI and MUTALE are represented by Messrs. LEWIS NATHAN Advocates.

KAMANGA 57 was arrested along with FAZ General Secretary REUBEN KAMANGA 52 and two individuals MADALISO KAMANGA 53 and JAIROUS SIAME, 44.

The four were also slapped with obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The DEC said that the suspects between January 01, 2024 and February 15, 2024 through false pretense together obtained 341,902 KWACHA from the Zambian government.

The money was allegedly allocated to MADALISO KAMANGA and JAIROUS SIAME, as allowances during the 2024 AFRICA Cup of Nations.

This is not-withstanding that the two are not FAZ officials.

