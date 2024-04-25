By CIC Investigations.

ECL’S ESWATINI SECRETS BARE.

DEC is closing in on Edgar Lungu’s matrix of criminal activities while he served as President of Zambia. This comes after some properties obtained illicitly by Tasila Lungu where forfeited to the state. Lungu’s administration presents the most plunder of Zambia’s resources by his family, friends and business associates.Ex Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his group is obtaining funding for their UKWA from some of the criminals whom they gave contracts during PF.The funding is coming into Zambia from Eswatini where a company operating in Zambia as African Milling has invested heavily in Real Estate.

African Milling is run by Zaeed Patel who is the Executive Chairman.In 2018, King Mswati offered Edgar Lungu land in a gated golf estate.But known the repercussions Lungu told Mswati that publicly accepting the plot would raise eyebrows in Zambia and instead he said the land would be registered in the names of African Milling estate portfolio.Lungu told Mswati that despite concealing the plot he would refuse the gift land so that he doesn’t raise eyebrows.Publicly, Lungu refused the property but privately he accepted it and had it registered under African Milling portfolio.

When Lungu announced his political come back, the money is coming from African Milling, via Eswatini. Martin Mbaya is the link between Lungu and Zaeed Patel.This is why Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) pursued Mbaya.When he was caught at Church he tried to play tricks by delaying the search at his house so that he could allow someone to take away the documents and title deeds of properties in Eswatini and the transactions from African Milling.After he was driven home, he claimed he had no keys on him and that they remained at Church.But DEC did not compromise and opted to break the doors. At the moment Mbaya has been implicated and the documents have been found. When he was in custody, ECL was unsettled. He panicked because he knows that while Mbaya may try to be strong now he may break soon.

Credits: Zambian Spy.