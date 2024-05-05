Does President Hichilema really has what it takes to fight Gulam Patel?

By The Candidates

IS HH REALLY READY FOR GULAM PATEL?

Part1

FOR decades now, huge multi-million supply contracts in this country have largely benefited one Zambian family of Asian origin. Access to opportunities, luxuries and resources has largely been a preserve of this clan. This lopsided equilibrium has often times been expedited by power holders in different layers of authority and in return, officials get kickbacks.

Let us take for example the case of one family of Mr. Gulam Patel who owns over 57,000 hectares of land in Northwestern province.

How did such a huge part of land which is similar to the size of a country in Europe can end up in the hands of one family? This land is in Kasempa and Chavuma districts of Zambia. It is used by the Gulam Patel family as a game ranch. The benefits to the communities around are so trivial compared to the wealth amassed. In documents logged with Kasempa government authorities, Patel says while owning this ranch and collecting millions, he will help community schools by buying for them school books, chalk, rubbers and pens. He proposes further that, he will employ 30 local people as general workers in different areas while engage about 5 people in managerial and supervisory roles, based in Lusaka. Contrast this with how much revenue Gulam Patel and his family has amassed in this particular 57,000 hectares of land. This ranch, according to documents obtained has reedbucks, hartebeest, common duiker, oribi, zebra, impala, warthog bushbuck, kudu, blue wildebeest, waterbuck and sable whereas nearby there are big cuts, buffalos. Clearly, very little goes into the communities.

TOOTHLESS LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

This cruel cycle conveys stunted development for the people with majority living on less than a $1 a day. Different audits by government have shown how corruption has continued to worsen in Zambia. And mostly, huge corruption is always only told to citizens when government changes hands. Oversight institutions and law enforcement agencies like the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) are mostly toothless when corruption involves those serving in government.

CORRUPT FERTILIZER CONTRACTS

Another example is how the very Gulam Patel under the previous regime was given a multi-million supply contract under Nyimba Investment to supply fertilizer in the farmers input support program. The company was paid by did not deliver. Sources in government have said that Nyimba Investment has so far been made to pay back the money, amounting to $39 million for undelivered fertilizer. But while this is so, poor people have no opportunity and option of paying back a chicken they steal. The only available option is sentence and time in prison. How is it that rich people can get away with crimes?

When Zambians voted in the UPND administration, it was hoped that while stolen monies will be recovered, culprits will be sent to prison. So far, there is no case in which Gulam Patel and any of his family members are before court. There is a school of thought that suggests, President Hakainde Hichilema may be too small to deal with Gulam Patel whose roots in government tendering dates as far back as in the third republic of Zambia.

GULAM PATEL & REGIMES IN ZAMBIA

Gulam is traced to the Mwanawasa time, until the previous administration of Edgar Lungu. In fact, Lungu was a usual guest at one of Gulam’s ranches, Nyamvu located in Mwape Chiefdom in Nyimba District. Sources close to Lungu have said that many a time the former head of state spent his private time at this ranch with his associates while implementing policies. Those close to Lungu confirm his relationship with Gulam is very concrete such that the Nyimba Investment tycoon is currently massively ploughing money into the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) project which seek to dislodge HH from power come 2026.There are some reports that Lungu allegedly used this tycoon to hide some properties he dubiously acquired while being President of Zambia. Lately there has been reports that Gulam Patel through his son Zaeed Patel own properties in Eswatini on behalf of Lungu and his family. There has been no official confirmation from government over this. However, Lungu has denied owning any properties in Eswatini and has challenged these allegations.

HH VS GULAM

Beyond this, it appears President Hichilema is tasting waters over Gulam. Does the President really has what it takes to fight Gulam Patel? Recently in Kasempa, he indicated that he was going to cancel the 57,000 hectares of land tittles given illegally. Will Hichilema manage to fight with a heavyweight Gulam Patel? Is the President merely doing public relations and not telling the truth? Only time will tell.

SOURCE: The Candidates