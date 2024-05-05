RESOLUTIONS OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY, 4TH MAY 2024



The Patriotic Front Central Committee held its scheduled meeting on Saturday, 4th May 2024.

The meeting was chaired by the Party President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In attendance were Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda, Secretary General, Hon. Rachael Nakacinda and Members of the Central Committee.

RESOLUTIONS;

1. The Central Committee welcomed the formation and programs of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) to which the PF was a member. The Central Committee called for close collaboration with UKA, Opposition parties and other progressive social formations such as civil society and trade union grouping to foster checks and balances and to help provide for change and a credible alternative to the UPND and its alliance. The Central Committee recognises that the Zambia people had placed trust and faith in the Patriotic Front and other Opposition parties to rescue them from the current economic crisis and suffering occasioned by neo-liberal and harmful policies of the UPND in Government.



2. The Central Committee dissolved the Andrew Lubusha led Eastern Province Committee, and appointed an interim committee pursuant to article 61, sub section (i) of the party constitution

The Committee is as follows :

Main body ;

Chairman, Joseph Makunkula

Vice Chairperson, Hon. Brenda Nyirenda

Secretary, Hon. Peter Phiri

Vice Secretary Rizwaan Patel

Treasurer,Hon. Philemon Twasa

Vice Treasurer, Velenes Moyo

IPS, William Phiri

Vice IPS, Chembe Daka

Women’s league

Chairlady, Sarah Kalaluka

Vice Chairlady Cathrine Tembo

Secretary ,Vitalina C. Banda

V. Secretary Zelipa Banda

Treasurer, Hon. Olipa Phiri Mwansa

V. Treasurer, Yocco F. Phiri

IPS, Julian Banda

Vice IPS, Merina Mtonga

Youth League

Youth chairperson Chinganyama Kasalika

Vice Youth Chairperson, Gadson Tembo

Secretary, Chimwemwe Daka

V. Secretary, Patrick Nyirenda

Treasurer, Hon. Masautso Tembo Kazungula

V. Treasurer Mkanda Phiri

IPS Maison Phiri

Vice IPS, Gondwe Andrew

3. The meeting paid glowing tribute to the late Southern Province Chairperson, Leonard Siachona. The Party recognised his leadership and sacrifices. The Central Committee has since appointed Mr Omar Munsanje as acting chairperson for Southern Province. The Central Committee urged the new Chairperson to emulate the work ethic and bravery of the late Mr. Siachona.



4. The Central Committee also appointed Mr Justin Mutale as acting Provincial Chairperson for Muchinga Province



5. The Central Committee also received briefings about the current court cases and was appraised about the status. The Central Committee directed the Secretary General to follow up on the cases and give regular updates to the members who were deeply anxious about the status of the Party.



6. The Central Committee also received updates on the continued harrasment from the UPND Government that the Party continues to face, including the refusal by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to accept PF members from participating in by-elections.



7. The Central Committee urged the general membership of the Party to remain steadfast and to continue mobilizing at the grassroots level.

Issued by;

Ms. Nakiwe Simpungwe

Deputy Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT