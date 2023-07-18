DEC rounds up scammers over K14.6 million scams

The Drug Enforcement Commission’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has successfully apprehended several individuals connected to unauthorized data access, theft, and money laundering, resulting in the recovery of a substantial amount of money.

Among the arrested is

Brian Matanda, a Revenue Assurance Officer and Michael Mulikita, a Software Developer.

They are facing charges of unauthorized data access, theft by servant, and money laundering, with the total amount involved exceeding K4 million.

According to the commission, Matanda, Mulikita, and their unidentified accomplices illicitly gained access to a prominent mobile network operator’s mobile money application, as well as three merchant accounts. This unauthorized access occurred between January 2021 and July 2022.

During this period, they managed to steal a staggering sum of K4,875,142.00.

The stolen funds were subsequently transferred to multiple mobile money accounts and withdrawn in various transactions.

As part of the investigation, authorities have confiscated several devices linked to these fraudulent activities.

In a separate case, Tibour Mwakoi and Abel Nshimbami, directors/shareholders of Lusaka Gold and Platinum Refinery Limited, have been jointly charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and money laundering.

The charges stem from an alleged deception of a foreign businessman, where Mwakoi and Nshimbami falsely claimed they could supply 45 kilograms of gold.

However, further investigation revealed that the promised transaction never took place.

In connection with this case, the Commission seized K8,142,215.04, which was purportedly intended for the supply of an additional 123 kilograms of gold by Lusaka Gold.

Additionally, Saidi Chishimba has been arrested on charges of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of crime and money laundering.

Chishimba received K1,752,791.60 in his bank account from Lusaka Gold and Platinum Refinery Limited, funds believed to be derived from criminal activities. Subsequently, Chishimba withdrew the money.

DEC’s public relations spokesperson, Hussein Khan, stated that the arrested individuals are currently on bond and will soon face the charges in court.

Khan emphasized the Commission’s commitment to cautioning the public against falling victim to fraudsters who promise to provide valuable commodities at unrealistically low prices.

“The public is hereby advised to take necessary steps to safeguard their hard-earned money by consulting relevant authorities and report any suspicions bordering on criminal activity to law enforcement agencies,” said Khan.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba