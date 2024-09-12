DEC SWOOPS INTO NATIONWIDE DRUG BUST, NABS HIGH-PROFILE TRAFFICKERS



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, continues to intensify its operations in curbing drug trafficking activities across Zambia. In a series of recent arrests spanning across several provinces, DEC officers apprehended several individuals involved in drug trafficking, seizing significant quantities of cannabis, cocaine, and other illegal substances.



In Eastern Province, DEC officers, working closely with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW), and Forestry Department officials, have arrested Justine Ngoma, male aged 26 from Yatamu Village, Lundazi District. Ngoma was apprehended in Nyimba District while aboard a bus en route to Lusaka. He was found in possession of 121.9 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis concealed in sacks, which were discovered during a routine check at the Unya Unya checkpoint.



In a separate joint operation, DEC officers arrested Josias Phiri, male aged 35 from Yohane Village in Kasenengwa District. Phiri was also apprehended aboard a bus at the Unya Unya checkpoint and was found with 60.5 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis.



Further arrests were made in Luapula Province, where DEC officers intercepted Jonas Bwalya, male aged 24 from New Mufulira, Mansa District. Bwalya was found with 800 sachets of high-grade cannabis weighing 1.46 kilogrammes and seven bottles of Benylin with Codeine at the Luamfumu Zambia National Service (ZNS) checkpoint.



In Lusaka Province, DEC officers conducted an operation at a named Fuel Station in the Lilayi area, leading to the arrest of two (2) individuals involved in trafficking cocaine. Kingsley Dominic Uche, male aged 36, a Nigerian national residing in Chalala area, and Andrew Phiri, male aged 39 from Chilenje South, were found with 23.98 grammes of cocaine concealed in a transparent plastic. A Toyota Mark X motor vehicle (registration number BAZ 7838) used in the illegal drug activities, along with K2,950 suspected to be proceeds of the drug transaction, were also seized during the operation.



In Central Province, DEC’s operations led to the arrest of Samson Mwale, male aged 48 from Chikumbi Village in Mungule, Chisamba District. Mwale was found in possession of dry loose cannabis, along with 124 packs of dry cannabis weighing a total of 1.27 kilogrammes. An additional 2.41 kilogrammes of abandoned cannabis were also recovered during the operation.



The DEC also conducted a series of operations along a stream in Syejumba area, Zimba District, in Southern Province, leading to the discovery of 25 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis concealed in banana leaves, and more than 10 tonnes of fresh cannabis plants abandoned by persons who are currently at large. A manhunt has since been launched to facilitate the arrest of suspects.



The Commission wishes to appeal to citizens living near water bodies to desist from illicit cannabis cultivation and to utilise the water for productive ventures which will contribute positively to human and social development.



Lastly, in Western Province, the DEC successfully apprehended a notorious drug trafficker, Muyunda Liboma, male aged 26 who has been on the Commission’s Watch List for some time. Liboma, along with his accomplice, Gift Nyambe, male aged 26, was found with high-grade cannabis weighing 909 grammes. The DEC has also launched a manhunt for Barnwell Kabeleka, male aged 25 who escaped arrest in Luampa District, abandoning 80 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis.



The DEC remains committed to curbing drug trafficking and related criminal activities across the nation. We call on the public to support these efforts by reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest DEC office. The DEC will continue to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to strengthen operations and enhance the fight against drug trafficking in Zambia.

