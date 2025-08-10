DEC TO RESUME COURT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST TASILA LUNGU AFTER MOURNING PERIOD





By Chamuka Shalubala



Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC Director General Nason Banda says court proceedings against Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu will resume once she completes her mourning period following the death of her father, former President Edgar Lungu.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Banda explained that all court-related processes concerning Ms. Lungu were temporarily suspended out of respect for the mourning period.





He clarified that although Ms. Lungu was previously arrested, charged, and later released on police bond, the prosecution will proceed once she returns to the country.





Mr. Banda also reiterated dec’s commitment to pursuing all financial crime cases with the utmost diligence, stressing that the commission will not be influenced by a suspect’s political or social status.



PHOENIX NEWS