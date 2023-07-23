DECENTRALIZATION POLICY, GAME CHANGER- PRINCESS KASUNE

CHIBOMBO- Keembe Member of Parliament Princess Kasune says she is happy with the massive achievements delivered in the constituency within a short space of time.

Speaking when she graced the handover of a mothers’ shelter at Chibombo Rural Health centre built at a cost of K690,000, Princess Kasune who is also the Government Deputy Chief Whip said she was thrilled to note that CDF has been equitably shared among all wards.

The area lawmaker said Keembe Constituency like any other Constituency in the country has developed exponentially due to the decentralization policy that has brought resources closer to the people.

She commended President Hakainde Hichilema for implementing policies that are of mutual benefit to local communities such as the construction of a 1×3 classroom block and procurement of 70 desks at Mwayasunka day Secondary School as well as 2800 desks for distribution across the constituency.

And Chibombo District Medical Officer Dr Yona Hendrix commended government for responding to the needs of expectant mothers as part of the fight against maternal deaths.

Dr Yona said the facility will help his team diligently monitor and treat expectant mothers without any difficult as the facility will cater for more than 18,000 people in the district.

Meanwhile, UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says the constituency development fund has transformed the C

country into a construction site.

Ms Imenda said the Decentralization policy approach implemented by the UPND-led government has positively impacted communities that lagged behind in terms of development.

And Chief Liteta has commended the government for taking development closer to the people.

He further called on Zambians to support the people centered Ideologies of the New Dawn administration.

Ms Kasune has for a long time been associated with infrastructure development at Chibombo Rural Health centre having helped in the construction of a maternity Annex which was opened in May 2016 worth K 600, 000 personal funds.

