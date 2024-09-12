DECLARE ENERGY CRISIS A NATIONAL DISASTER, IMPORT MORE ELECTRICITY- HON MUNDUBILE URGES HICHILEMA.



………says Zambia is in a bad state because of poor UPND leadership.



Lusaka….. Wednesday, September 11, 2024 (Smart Eagles)



Mporokoso Member of Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema must declare the Energy crisis a National Disaster when he makes State of the Nation Address in Parliament this Friday,



And Hon Mundubile said part of what has led to the Country experiencing an extended period of loadshedding is because the UPND government ignored advice and decided to export electricity.



Speaking at a Media briefing today, Hon Mundubile called upon the Government to import more power to cushion the Zambians whose livelihoods depend on electricity.



He said it is not every Zambian who can afford to go solar because the pricing is beyond the reach of most of the Citizens.



Hon Mundubile said the President can come clean and render an apology that running the country is a difficult undertaking.



He said the country is in a food crisis because the UPND government irresponsibly exported all the Maize.



“If the Government cannot step in to serve the small businesses operating from home, banks are now affected. First of all this Government exported power, it should be the first to import power to serve these businesses. We want you to come to parliament to inform us that you have decided to import power because you want to save the people in hospitals, barbershop owners, Salons, butcheries, welders………. “he said.



Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile has urged President Hichilema not to fall for the temptation by bringing the motion to remove the Immunity of the former President Edgar Lungu on Friday.



He said the Zambian people want to have a clear Vision of what Mr Hichilema has for the country because nothing seems to work.



Hon Mundubile said the message is clear that in 2026, the UPND will not win elections but have a chance to serve the Zambian people in the last one year.



He said no sector is thriving under the UPND Government as he pointed out energy, Infrastructure and Agriculture as some of those in a very poor state.



“The last one year, it is very clear that you have disappointed everyone, my appeal to you is that you can still serve the Zambian people the remaining one year. You need to reverse unfortunate decisions when you exported Maize. You have to import electricity. How are our Youths going to survive? We have done it before to import power. So governments can import power at subsidised fees…….,” he said.



#SmartEagles2024