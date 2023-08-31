Decline Recognition Of New French Ambassador To Zambia- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

DECLINE RECOGNITION OF NEW FRENCH AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA

….Amb. Mwamba writes to President Hichilema to refuse recognition of the new proposed ambassador as he is being investigated for drug trafficking and money laundering charges…..

Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba has written to President Hakainde Hichilema requesting him to consider withholding recognition of the proposed new French Ambassador to Zambia.

Mr. Mwamba disclosed that he had learnt that the french media has been discussing a Mr. Jean Maffart, the nominee appointed as French Ambassador to Zambia and the serious criminal allegations he is currently facing.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France has submitted Mr. Jean Maffart and his curriculum vitae to the Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation proposing Mr. Maffart as new Ambassador.

Mr. Maffart has been proposed to replace and take-over from the outgoing Ambassador, His Excellency, François Goldblatt, whose tour of duty came to an end recently.

But Mr. Mwamba stated that he was alerted by rwports in the french media about the unsuitability of Mr. Maffart as an ambassador.

The french media has revealed that Mr. Maffart is being investigated for serious charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Mr. Mwamba stated that Mr. Maffart, who is in a civil partnership with another man, is also known to throw lavish gay parties.

He said that the french media has extensively been discussing a person nominated as new Ambassador to Zambia and Special Representative of the French Government to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

Mt. Mwamba stated that the French media and other credible reports have characterised the nominee as a disgraceful public servant and suspected criminal.

Mr. Maffart, is the current Director of the European and International Affairs in the French Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Mr. Mwamba said Zambia was not a dumping ground for rogue diplomatsand stated that it was clear that the nominee was not suitable to hold such an office and may not be accredited because of Zambia’s national values and principles, and because of the country’s cultural, traditional and religious sensitivities.

Mr. Mwamba has requested President Hichilema to consider withholding recognition and accreditation of Mr. Maffart as French’s Ambassador to Zambia.

He said the Government of the Republic of France may be requested to submit a suitable replacement who will be fit to hold such an office.