Decomposed body of missing South African woman found hidden in ceiling of her boyfriend’s home

A South African man, identified as Thabo Silas Tsotets, has been declared wanted by Mpumalanga police after the badly decomposed body of his girlfriend, Nosipho Caroline Mthombeni, was found in the ceiling of his house.

Mthombeni’s decomposed body was found when police responded to a complaint about a foul odour from the house located in Minaar Street at Balfour.

Speaking to TimesLIVE this week, Mthombeni’s grieving aunt Nomvula Maya said her daughter, Phumzile had confronted the man weeks after Nosipho’s disappearance.

“He should stop making things hard for her family and just hand over her body so they can bury her. But he insisted he knew nothing about her whereabouts, despite a stench in the house. ” She said.

After the suspect, Tsotets, was confronted by the deceased’s cousin, he disappeared, and only three days later, on October 5, 2022, Mpumalanga police made the harrowing discovery.

On arrival, they found a lady who indicated that she had moved into the house about a month earlier to stay with the father of her child.

“Police began checking the house to determine where the odour was coming from. At first, the ceiling trapdoor did not show clearly what was inside. However, the members proceeded to the next room and broke the ceiling, [discovering] a human body wrapped with some clothes.

“Emergency services personnel were summoned to the scene, but the body was in such a decomposed state that the gender could not be determined at that time. However, later, through the shoes that the victim was wearing as well as the nail polish and other features, it was determined that it was a female. A murder case [was opened].” Brig Selvy Mohlala, police spokesperson, told TimesLIVE.

The boyfriend, Thabo Silas Tsotets, is still at large.

Mthombeni’s heartbroken family has opened up about the events leading up to the shocking discovery.