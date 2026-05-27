“DEFECT AND DIE?” FEAR, RUMOURS & POLITICAL PARANOIA ROCK ZIM OPPOSITION



A wave of deaths involving former opposition figures who later aligned themselves with Zimbabwe’s ruling establishment has reignited fear, speculation and bitter political debate across the country. Critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa claim the ruling system “uses and discards” defectors once they lose political value allegations authorities have consistently denied.





Among the names fuelling controversy are Gift Konjana, whose body was reportedly discovered after he went missing earlier this year, and former senator Lilian Timveos, who died in Harare after defecting from the opposition. Activist Tabeth Chimhamha and opposition politician Linda Masarira have also become subjects of intense online speculation following their deaths.





No evidence has publicly linked the deaths to foul play or state involvement, but social media and opposition circles continue to push claims of intimidation, factional purges and political betrayal.





For many Zimbabweans, the growing narrative is chilling: in the brutal game of power politics, today’s ally can quickly become tomorrow’s forgotten casualty.