THE TALE OF TWO BEST FRIENDS



What’s unfolding in Senegal between Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko is remarkable — and arguably unlike anything Africa has seen in modern politics.





Ousmane Sonko built a powerful political movement, and when legal obstacles blocked his presidential ambition, he handed the ticket to a man he trusted completely: Bassirou Diomaye Faye.





Together, they won the presidency. But once in power, disagreements over key decisions reportedly began to surface, eventually leading to Faye removing Sonko from the position of Prime Minister.





Then came the shocking twist.



In less than 24 hours, the Speaker of Parliament resigned, creating a pathway for Sonko’s political return — something almost unimaginable in many African political systems.





Sonko was swiftly reinstated as a member of parliament and, on the very same day, elected Speaker of Parliament. Extraordinary scenes in Senegal.





And the story is far from over. Every move now seems to point toward the 2029 presidential election. Two men once seen as inseparable allies are now appearing as major political rivals.





Whatever happens next, Senegal continues to show Africa a different kind of political drama. Hats off to Senegal.



At the End the people knows their Leader.