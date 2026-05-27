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Ethiopia Warns Egypt: You Cannot Block Our Push for Red Sea Access as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Hammers Global Energy Markets



Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — May 26, 2026

Ethiopia has sharply accused Egypt of actively trying to obstruct its strategic efforts to secure access to the Red Sea, dramatically escalating tensions between the two regional heavyweights.



In a strongly worded statement, Ethiopian officials declared that Cairo “cannot block” Addis Ababa’s legitimate push for maritime access, linking the dispute to broader energy security concerns intensified by ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.



“Egyptian actions in the region are attempts to encircle and obstruct our efforts to gain maritime access to the Red Sea and create tensions,” an Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.



Deepening Rift

The accusations come amid longstanding disputes over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River, competing regional influence in the Horn of Africa, and recent diplomatic maneuvers. Egypt recently signed a maritime cooperation agreement with Eritrea, which Ethiopia views as part of a containment strategy aimed at keeping it landlocked.



Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation and a landlocked country since Eritrea’s independence in 1993, has repeatedly stated that remaining without direct sea access is “permanently unacceptable.” Addis Ababa has pursued deals, including with Somaliland, to gain port access.



Energy Crisis Adds Urgency

The warning gains extra weight as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint for global oil and LNG — continue to drive up energy and fertilizer prices worldwide. Landlocked Ethiopia, heavily dependent on imported fuel and agricultural inputs, is feeling the economic pain, making Red Sea access even more vital for alternative supply routes and trade resilience.



This is not just about trade — analysts see it as a high-stakes geopolitical contest for control and influence across the Red Sea corridor, with implications for stability in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

More updates to follow as this story develops.