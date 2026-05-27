Putin unveils what critics are calling “the pardon of death” — wiping out massive debts in exchange for going to war.





Vladimir Putin’s government has launched a dramatic new strategy to recruit more fighters for the war in Ukraine without triggering another forced nationwide mobilization.





Under a newly signed decree, Russians who enlist to fight can have debts of up to 10 million rubles — nearly $140,000 USD — completely erased.





Here’s what’s causing outrage worldwide:



⚠️ FULL DEBT FORGIVENESS — Loans, penalties, and financial obligations can disappear overnight.



⚠️ FAMILY BENEFITS — The debt relief can also extend to the wives of recruits.





⚠️ ONE CONDITION — Sign a 12-month military contract for Russia’s “special military operation.”



As casualties continue to rise, critics say the Kremlin is moving from patriotic speeches to financially buying soldiers.





For many struggling Russian families drowning in debt, the choice is becoming brutally simple: bankruptcy… or the battlefield.



Sources: Infobae, DW, CNN