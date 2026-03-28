DEFECTIONS OF MP’S AND MAYORS HAILED AS STRATEGIC BOOST FOR UPND

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has stated that the defection of members of Parliament and City Mayors Mwaya Mpasa and George Mwanza to the United Party for National Development (UPND) is a significant political gain for President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 elections.

GODAZA Executive Director Elias Mulenga emphasised that the move demonstrates growing confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.

Mulenga observed that MP Katambo and Mpasa’s decision is rooted in UPND’s developmental agenda that reflects the appeal of policies such as free education and increased Constituency Development Fund allocations.

The GODAZA Chief Lhighlighted that Mwanza’s alignment with UPND was influenced by government support for local development projects in Chipata.

Mulenga underscored that these defections represent a strategic gain for UPND, particularly in regions where the Patriotic Front has traditionally held influence.

He pointed out that the ruling party is steadily consolidating grassroots mobilisation, thereby strengthening its electoral prospects.

Mulenga noted that internal divisions within the opposition political parties have created openings that UPND is capitalising on.

The GODAZA leader stressed that such developments weaken opposition strongholds and enhance the ruling party’s reach.

Mulenga affirmed that the defections illustrate the daily rise in President Hichilema’s popularity across the country.

He remarked that this momentum is positioning UPND favourably to secure a commanding victory in the 2026 elections.

Mulenga has called on the UPND to keep the door open for people who want to work with President Hichilema to develop Zambia to consider them and put political differences aside .