DEFENCE SERVICES COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE HOSTS THE FIRST EVER SENIOR MILITARY LEADERSHIP COURSE.

The Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) has held its first ever Senior Military Leadership Short Course since its inception.

Speaking when he Officially opened the course on Monday, 9 December 2024, the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, said he was gratified to officiate at such an important event. He thanked the Commandant DSCSC, Brig Gen Philemon Samatamba, and his team for moving swiftly to ensure that this course takes place after being tasked by Service Commanders to explore possibilities of introducing short intensive courses for General Grade Officers of the Defence Force of Zambia.

The Air Force Commander said warfare has evolved in its entire spectrum especially in the post Cold War era. He said this shift has been fueled by globalization which has telescoped the globe into one village while simultaneously bringing along complicated vagaries which require a multi faceted approach to nation state problems.

Lt Gen Nyoni said Defence Services Command and Staff College was alive to the changing environment that has arguably expanded the roles of the Defence Force outside the traditional protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, hence the need arose for the College to provide a refresher course for General Grade Officers on various topics in a joint planning set up at strategic and operational levels.

The Air Force Commander said the intensive course is intended to accelerate the development of the course participants for effective service at operational and strategic levels, building on previous capabilities that the participants acquired at Senior Command and Staff Course.

Lt Gen Nyoni said it is envisaged that at the end of the course, the participants should be able to think strategically and skillfully to develop strategies to achieve national security objectives.

The Air Force Commander said it was Service Commander’s wish that General Grade Officers develop skills necessary for active collaboration, thinking critically, creatively and systematically about strategic and operational challenges.

Lt Gen Nyoni emplored the course participants to take the course with the seriousness that it deserves. He urged them to briefly forget about their offices and tune their minds to the course.

Speaking in his welcome remarks, Defence Services Command and Staff College Commandant Brig Gen Samatamba thanked the Air Force Commander for gracing the occasion.

Brig Gen Samatamba said the course will offer the students an opportunity to come together, share their experiences and enhance their collective understanding of the leadership and Command in the military service.

The Commandant thanked Service Commanders for the material and financial support they continue to render to the College.

The course will run for a period of two weeks and participants have been drawn from Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service.