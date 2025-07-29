DEFEND DIGNITY- STOP THE PERSECUTION OF THE LUNGU FAMILY- Brian Matambo

PRESS STATEMENT: DEFEND DIGNITY- STOP THE PERSECUTION OF THE LUNGU FAMILY





29 July 2025

We issue this statement with deep pain and outrage following the latest act of state, sponsored cruelty by the UPND government, which has now moved to legally harass the widow and family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, even in death.





According to a letter dated 29 July 2025 from VFV Attorneys, acting on behalf of the Attorney General of Zambia, the Zambian government is demanding to inspect and “authenticate” the body of the late President currently kept at a funeral parlour in Pretoria, South Africa.





This unprecedented request is not only unnecessary, it is a shameful insult to the dignity of a fallen Head of State. It violates African customs, human decency, and all moral logic. The family of President Lungu has every right to mourn their loved one in peace, free from intimidation, threats, and judicial intrusion.





Worse still, by demanding to verify the identity of the body, the Zambian authorities are effectively accusing the South African government and its institutions of dishonesty and complicity. This is a direct diplomatic insult to a nation that has, until now, treated this matter with professionalism, legal clarity, and respect. Let us be clear: South African authorities have already confirmed the death, offered official condolences, and issued the necessary documents in accordance with law.





It is also worth noting that a South African court order issued on 25 June 2025 expressly states that only the widow, family members, and spokesperson are authorized to inspect the body. The Zambian government’s attempt to override this order is not only unlawful, it is a dangerous attack on judicial sovereignty.





Let the record show: the decision to bury President Lungu in South Africa was not political. It was a necessary act of protection against the same political hostility that continues today. The harassment, arrests, raids, and public defamation endured by the Lungu family made it impossible to guarantee a safe and dignified burial in Zambia.





We therefore call upon all peace, loving Zambians, religious leaders, civil society, and the international community to take a stand. The dignity of the dead must be sacred. The rights of widows and families must be defended. No political vendetta should be allowed to stretch beyond the grave.





*We demand the following:*

1. That the Zambian government immediately withdraw all legal actions targeting Esther Lungu and her family in South Africa;

2. ⁠That the State respect South African legal rulings and refrain from any further attempts to interfere with funeral arrangements;

3. ⁠That all future dealings with the family of President Lungu be conducted with compassion, respect, and dignity, befitting the legacy of a man who served as Zambia’s sixth republican president.





Let us not be remembered as a nation that persecuted its widows and disrespected its own history.





May the memory of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu be honored, not defiled.



Issued by:

_Brian Matambo_

_Concerned Citizen for Justice and Dignity_

_Lusaka | Pretoria_



