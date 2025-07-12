DEFERRING BILL 7 FOR GREATER CONSENSUS SHOWS HH IS A LISTENING PRESIDENT- Dr Nevers S. Mumba

Dr Nevers S. Mumba writes….



DEFERRING BILL 7 FOR GREATER CONSENSUS SHOWS HH IS A LISTENING PRESIDENT

The recent decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to defer Bill 7 is a great indication of his commitment to inclusive governance and his willingness to listen to the voices of Zambians. I have heard many times how his critics claim that the president does not take advice or that he is more driven by his own singular vision. As someone who knows HH and has been able to give him advice from time to time, I wish to say that those opinions are simply wrong, and this decision on Bill 7 is a testament to this fact.





Remember that as someone who has been supportive of what I consider progressive elements within the bill, I personally would have loved to see the bill passed successfully. This is mainly due to the progressive electoral reforms that would solve some of the unnecessary lacunae in our current electoral regulations.





In addition, I still believe that this bill would, for the first time, allow for increased representation of previously marginalized groups, including women, youths, and persons living with disabilities. This would be a significant step forward for our country, and I am confident that it would have a positive impact on our democracy.





However, the fact that the President has chosen to defer the bill, rather than pushing it through in the face of widespread criticism from the opposition and from other stakeholders, demonstrates his dedication to ensuring that any constitutional amendments are done in a manner that is transparent, legitimate, and representative of the people’s voices.





We all know that the President receives advice from many different stakeholders, and no doubt, he would have received some advice encouraging him to go ahead with the Bill and ignore the naysayers, and obviously, some advisors would have encouraged him to completely drop the Bill 7 altogether. However, in his usual methodical manner, he has opted for a more measured approach that prioritizes stakeholder engagement and consultation and instead deferred the bill, much to the comfort of many stakeholders.





This decision to defer the infamous Bill7, is therefore not a sign of weakness; but rather, it is a demonstration of strength and sound leadership. By being willing to listen and adapt, President Hichilema is showing that he is committed to putting the interests of Zambia and its people above all else.