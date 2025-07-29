Delta Airlines pilot arrested by ICE agents moments after landing plane

Passengers and plane crew were left shocked when a Delta Airlines pilot was detained by federal agents just moments after landing a plane at a California airport.

The pilot was arrested on board Delta Flight 2809 around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, July 26, just as the aircraft touched down in San Francisco from Minneapolis and was preparing to deplane, according to a local report.

Before anybody could leave, about 10 federal agents — including officers from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) — boarded the full plane, then “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane,” one alarmed passenger who saw the whole ordeal said.

“A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit,” passenger Sarah Christianson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

After the pilot was led away by the entourage of officers, another group came to cart his bags away.

The flight crew had apparently no idea what was happening, with the other pilot telling passengers that he was as baffled as they were by the arrest, Christianson said.

Exactly why the pilot was arrested remains unclear.

HSI is a division of the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and has led many of the immigration raids and arrests since President Trump began rolling out a mass crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Christianson called the incident “shocking and unnerving.”

“It was rage-inducing to see someone being disappeared right in front of me,” she said.

HSI has not clarified why the pilot was arrested or whether his immigrant status had anything to do with it.