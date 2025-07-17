Dem displays poster of Trump chumming with Epstein on House floor

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) displayed a poster of President Donald Trump with his arm around accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on the House floor.

The California lawmaker spoke on Wednesday after the president encouraged his MAGA supporters to move on from the Epstein controversy.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to demand that Donald Trump and our Attorney General come clean to the American people and release the Epstein files,” Garcia said. “Now, this weekend, Donald Trump said, and I quote, let’s not waste time and energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

“And we know that MAGA was all in on Jeffrey Epstein.”

He noted that “the president’s own son” had posted about Epstein on social media.

“And this weekend, Donald Trump claimed that the files were written by Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the Biden administration,” Garcia pointed out. “These are bizarre reversals. And it’s obvious to the American public. Someone is lying, and someone is trying to hide something.”

Garcia also recalled that Trump had called Epstein a “terrific guy.”

“That’s disgusting, wrong, and we must inquire more information,” he insisted. “Now, I can’t explain why the Trump administration have changed their minds on Epstein, but their behavior raises questions. This is the time that we must demand answers.”