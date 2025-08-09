DEMANDS TO BURY SOMEONE YOU ARE INSULTING – “aka TUMBI” ( little corpse).





It would be quite #comforting if most people who want the body of the deceased former President to return to Zambia against the FAMILY’s wishes, also #showed respect and some love for the former President in their demands.





A big disconnect however #lies between the insults and the demand the body. “Aka TUMBI kaleisa, tuka shike”, is said in a video #featuring the Muchinga Provincial Minister. Will he be disciplined by the appointing authority? Will the Church demand for his apology?





Unruly cadres can be expected to desecrate the body of the deceased, but a Provincial Minister CANNOT be expected to associate with such gross misconduct.



– Edited.