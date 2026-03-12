Democracy on Trial: If President Hakainde Hichilema Cannot Practice Democracy in His Own Party, How Can He Defend It for Zambia?- Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist

Democracy on Trial: If President Hakainde Hichilema Cannot Practice Democracy in His Own Party, How Can He Defend It for Zambia?





By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



Democracy is not merely a slogan shouted at rallies or printed on campaign posters. It is a system of values demonstrated through actions, accountability, and respect for the rule of law. Today, the biggest question confronting Zambia is whether *President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government* truly believe in democracy or whether democracy has become a convenient political narrative while the reality tells a different story.





In Bemba wisdom, it is said: *“Uwakwensha ubushiku, bamutasha elyo bwacha.”*



A driver is praised only when he safely reaches the destination in the morning. But what happens when the driver keeps changing routes while pretending to follow the correct road? This is the dilemma Zambia faces today.





The route to democracy is clear. It is defined in the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and reinforced by democratic traditions practiced by political parties across the world. Yet, the conduct of the ruling party raises serious concerns about whether the country is still traveling on that road.





*Constitutional Obligation to Practice Democracy*



*Article 60 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016* clearly establishes the legal framework governing political parties. It requires that political parties operate as democratic institutions.





Specifically, *Article 60(2)(d) and (f)* compels political parties to:



● Practice internal democracy through *regular, free, and fair elections.*



● Ensure members are able to participate fully in party affairs and seek redress for grievances.





The intention of this constitutional provision was simple and clear: to eliminate the culture of *one-man rule within political parties* and to ensure leadership renewal through conventions and internal elections.



In a genuine democracy, conventions are not optional events. They are constitutional obligations.





*The UPND’s Defining Moment*



Today, the *United Party for National Development (UPND)* faces a defining test of its commitment to democracy.



According to the *UPND Constitution,* the tenure of President Hakainde Hichilema and the entire *National Management Committee (NMC)* expired on *13 February 2026.* Yet, the leadership remains in office without a General Assembly being convened to elect new office bearers.





This situation directly contradicts the party’s own constitutional provisions.



● *Article 56* and *Article 60* of the party constitution require that the National Management Committee be elected by the *General Assembly every five years.*



● *Article 75* states that the Party President shall *be elected by the General Assembly every five years.





Despite these clear provisions, the convention has not been held.



The explanation now being advanced is based on *Article 79,* which states that a party president is eligible for re-election and that the term may run concurrently with that of a sitting Republican President.





However, eligibility to contest is *not an exemption from elections.*



The provision simply means a leader can stand again; it does *not allow the party to avoid holding a convention altogether.* More importantly, *Article 79 r* efers to *two concurrent terms,* not *two consecutive terms,* as some within the party are attempting to suggest.





Avoiding a convention while remaining in power is therefore not just an internal administrative delay, it is a matter that raises constitutional and democratic concerns.





*A Dangerous Double Standard*



What makes the situation more troubling is the perceived double standard in how democracy is applied.





While the ruling party appears reluctant to hold its own convention, opposition parties have repeatedly found themselves entangled in legal disputes, court processes, and administrative obstacles that delay or prevent their own internal processes.





This has created a perception that the democratic playing field is being deliberately tilted.



The message that citizens are beginning to hear is simple: *democracy for the ruling party, restrictions for everyone else.





Yet democracy cannot survive under such conditions.



*The Character of Leadership*



Another Bemba proverb teaches us:



*“Ichikwanka, bacimona kuma mpalanya.”*

The character of the one holding you is seen through their behaviour.





Leadership is revealed not through speeches but through conduct.



If a leader believes in democracy, they welcome competition. They do not fear conventions. They do not silence critics or manipulate internal processes to avoid being challenged.





Unfortunately, signals emerging from the political landscape suggest growing intolerance for internal contestation.



Even voices that once criticized the government are now warning party members not to challenge the president at a future convention, if such a convention ever takes place.



This is not how democratic parties behave.



*Preparing the Ground for Endless Power?*





Many Zambians have also noticed a growing narrative within sections of the ruling party promoting slogans such as “ *Bally 2090.”*



Such messaging raises legitimate concerns about whether the country is slowly being conditioned to accept the idea of prolonged or indefinite leadership.





Democracy is founded on a very simple principle: *power belongs to the people and leaders are temporary custodians of that power.*



No leader, regardless of popularity, can claim permanent ownership of authority.





*Lessons from Zambia’s Democratic Tradition*



Zambia’s democratic culture has long been strengthened by peaceful transitions of power.



When the country changed leadership after the *2021 general election,* the outgoing administration handed over authority peacefully in the interest of national stability.





That moment demonstrated to the world that Zambia values democratic principles above political rivalry.



However, democracy must be protected not only during national elections but also within political parties themselves.



A political party that cannot practice democracy internally cannot credibly defend democracy nationally.





*Constitutional Reform Concerns*



Recent remarks by *Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha* suggesting that Zambia may consider fully repealing and replacing the Constitution in 2027 have added another layer of concern to the national debate.





While constitutional reform is sometimes necessary, the timing and motivations behind such discussions inevitably raise questions about whether the process could be used to reshape political rules for future advantage.



The Constitution must never become a political tool. It must remain the neutral foundation upon which the entire democratic system stands.





*The Challenge Before President Hichilema*



President Hakainde Hichilema now faces a historic opportunity.



He can demonstrate to the nation and the international community that his commitment to democracy is genuine by taking a simple step: allow democracy to flourish within his own party.





That means:



● Convening a *General Assembly* as required by the party constitution.



● Allowing party members to freely *contest leadership positions.*



● Demonstrating that leadership is earned through democratic competition, not preserved through procedural delays.



If the president truly believes in democracy, he should have nothing to fear from a convention.





The Road Zambia Must Follow



Zambia’s democratic path is clear. It is written in the Constitution and reinforced by the expectations of its citizens.



Leaders come and go, but democratic institutions must endure.





As the Bemba proverb reminds us again:



*“Uwakwensha ubushiku, bamutasha elyo bwacha.”*



A driver is only praised when he reaches the destination.



The destination is *true democracy,* not selective democracy, not convenient democracy, but democracy practiced consistently and transparently.





The question Zambia must now ask is simple:



Will President Hakainde Hichilema drive the country on the clear road of democracy, or will he continue changing routes while claiming to lead us to the same destinat



The answer will determine not only the future of his party, but the credibility of democracy in Zambia itself.