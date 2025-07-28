DEMOCRATIC UNION CALLS FOR REAL ACTION, NOT POLITICAL POETRY





The story of a Zambian teacher who took his own life after failing to provide for his family is more than a tragic headline. It’s a reflection of a deeper national wound one that continues to fester beneath the surface of unemployment, economic pressure, and a growing sense of hopelessness. And according to Ackim Anthony Njobvu, President of the Democratic Union, it’s time the country treated this as the crisis it truly is.





Speaking with Kumwesu Media in Lusaka, Njobvu did not mince his words. “We are seeing young people, some as young as 15, giving up on life. They are overdosing, hanging themselves, or vanishing into drug abuse. And now even our elders are joining in. This is not just a statistic; it’s a cry for help,” he said.





Over the past four years, Zambia has witnessed a noticeable spike in suicide cases, especially among youths in urban townships and rural districts. Reports of parents taking their lives due to poverty, or young men turning to drugs after failing to find jobs, are becoming frighteningly common. “We’ve allowed desperation to grow louder than hope,” Njobvu reflected.





The Democratic Union leader believes this crisis has roots in deep economic inequality and political neglect. “The truth is people are tired. Tired of promises. Tired of hunger. Tired of being told to ‘be patient’ while their children go to bed with nothing,” he said. “This is why people are losing the will to live.”





But rather than simply point fingers, Njobvu laid out his party’s strategy to fight back beginning with a direct investment in youth employment and mental wellness programs. “Through our Strategic Operations Program, we plan to create jobs not in theory, but in action. From farming blocks to local manufacturing and innovation hubs. People need work, not slogans,” he stated.





The Democratic Union also proposes using a portion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under what it calls the Chiefdom Filament Initiative. This plan aims to build youth academies and rehabilitation centers in partnership with local traditional leaders. “We want to create safe spaces for young people to learn skills, receive counselling, and stay away from substances,” he explained.





For many young people, especially in peri-urban areas, idleness has led them into what some call “chemical comfort” glue-sniffing, alcohol dependency, and heavier narcotics. “When you have nothing to wake up for, anything that helps you forget becomes attractive,” said Mutinta, a 23-year-old recovering addict from Kanyama. “I don’t want to die, but sometimes it felt easier.”





Njobvu insists that the lack of free mental health services is making things worse. “A person going through depression shouldn’t have to pay to be heard. Mental health support should be available at no cost, especially in this economy,” he said, adding that his party would push for the expansion of such services across public hospitals and clinics.





When asked if political leaders, including those in opposition, have failed the people, Njobvu was frank. “Yes, we haven’t done enough all of us. But let’s also be fair: we as the Democratic Union are still young, just three years old. We’ve made proposals to government, but most times we are ignored,” he said, his voice tinged with both frustration and resolve.





He was especially critical of the ruling party, accusing it of abandoning its promises to create mass employment. “You can’t campaign on jobs and deliver nothing. The result is what we see today young people lost, elders defeated, families broken,” he said. “It’s not just bad politics it’s deadly.”





Despite this, Njobvu still believes change is possible. But it requires sincerity, political will, and plans that go beyond PowerPoint slides and press statements. “Let’s stop announcing jobs and start creating them. Let’s stop talking about youth empowerment and empower them. That’s what people need.”



He also made an appeal to Zambian voters: “As we head into the 2026 elections, ask every political party, ‘how?’ How will you create jobs? How will you stop our people from dying silently? No more sweet words without sweat.”



©️ KUMWESU | July 27, 2025