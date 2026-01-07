DENMARK WARNS NATO COULD COLLAPSE OVER GREENLAND: PM SAYS US THREATS RISK SHATTERING POST-WWII SECURITY ORDER





Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has issued one of the strongest warnings ever directed at a NATO ally, saying the world must take the US president seriously over renewed talk of taking Greenland — but stressing that any military action against a NATO member would destroy the alliance itself.





Frederiksen said Greenland is not for sale, not negotiable, and not a bargaining chip, reminding the world that the Arctic territory is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and protected under NATO’s collective defence framework.





She warned that if the United States were to use military force against another NATO country, it would mark a historic rupture:



NATO would effectively cease to function



Trust among allies would collapse





The global security system built after World War II would be fatally undermined



The Danish leader described such a scenario as unthinkable but dangerous to ignore, arguing that alliances only survive on mutual respect for sovereignty and international law.





Greenland, while autonomous, has repeatedly rejected any idea of foreign control. Its strategic importance — rich in minerals, close to Arctic shipping routes, and hosting a US military base — has made it a geopolitical flashpoint amid rising global tensions.





Frederiksen’s message is clear: if a superpower turns its weapons on its own allies, the rules-based world order collapses — and no country would be safe.





