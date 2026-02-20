DENYING EDGAR LUNGU  MEDICAL CARE WON’T GO UNPUNISHED – SEAN TEMBO

DENYING ECL MEDICAL CARE WON’T GO UNPUNISHED – TEMBO





PATRIOTS for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo has warned that those responsible for blocking former president Edgar Lungu from leaving the country for medical treatment abroad will face investigation and prosecution.





Tembo said he possessed videos showing Lungu being prevented from boarding flights at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on several occasions.





“ECL had not been arrested and was therefore neither on bail nor on police bond. He was also not under house arrest of any kind. So, on what basis did the United Party for National Development leadership prevent him from boarding his flight for medical attention? That is called impunity and it needs to be nipped in the bud. Someone someday will have to account for that,” he warned.





Tembo said the UPND was responsible for Lungu’s death whom they prevented from traveling abroad to seek medical attention.





Tembo said Lungu would still be alive if they had allowed him to travel outside the country for specialised medical care.



“Did the people who prevented ECL from leaving the country contribute to his death? Are they culpable for manslaughter? Those are the questions that a court of law will need to answer at that time and we know that is why they are doing bizarre things now. The same law shall visit them and remind them that Zambia is a constitutional democracy, and that impunity shall never be tolerated,” he said.





Meanwhile, Tembo said tax holidays awarded to the mines will be revoked once the UPND is kicked out of power in August.





He said there was no morality in over-taxing poor and vulnerable citizens while giving tax holidays to big corporations such as the mines.





Tembo said for the past 4 years, Zambia had lost more than K14.4 billion in tax holidays given to the mines by the UPND government.





“Ever since the UPND formed government we have lost about K23.8 billion. This is money that could have been used in other needy social sectors,” he said.



The Mast