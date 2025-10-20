DEPUTY HEADTEACHER IN MAZABUKA ALLEGEDLY MISAPPROPRIATES EXAM FEES FOR 6 GRADE 12 PUPILS





SOME parents in Mazabuka have raised serious concerns after their children, who attend Anchor Private School, were informed during the examination verification process that they would not be writing their Grade 12 exams this year, despite having paid the required fees of K950 or more.





Police have since confirmed the matter, identifying the suspect as Clive Komba, 35, of Nakambala Compound in Mazabuka. Komba, who serves as the Deputy Headteacher at Anchor Private School, is alleged to have misappropriated K3,000 meant for examination fees for five pupils.





Police says Anchor Private School is a registered examination centre with ECZ under Centre Number 3517. Two other schools in Mazabuka Glance Private School and Firmroad Private School do not have centre numbers and therefore submitted their candidates (15 from Glance and 18 from Firmroad) to Ancer for exam facilitation.





Between January and March 2025, Clive Komba is said to have received a total of K36,100 from 61 pupils, meant to be deposited to the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) via its mobile payment platform.





However, in September 2025, when the final list of Grade 12 candidates was released, only 56 names appeared, instead of 61 meaning five pupils were left out. The missing candidates were identified as follows:





Maambo Bumba – Exam No. 400301960156 (Glance Private School)

Shanzuwa Festus – Exam No. 400309950129 (Glance Private School)

Sandra Hanambe – Exam No. 400309470027 (Glance Private School)

Siachitobola Emmeldah – Exam No. 400302890027 (Firmroad Private School)

Mainza Eurifine – Exam No. 400309480018 (Firmroad Private School)





The matter was reported to Mazabuka Central Police Station, prompting an investigation, and upon being summoned and interviewed, the suspect Clive Komba claimed he deposited the full K36,100 to ECZ for all 61 pupils. In response, police have since engaged the Examination Council of Zambia to verify the claim.





ECZ has promised to respond to the request within one week. Police say they are awaiting that confirmation before proceeding further with the case.



Investigations are ongoing.



Diamond TV