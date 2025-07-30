Deputy speaker brushes off  PF K75m scandal as ‘old news’

Deputy speaker brushes off K75m scandal as ‘old news’



A PARLIAMENTARY demand for answers regarding a K75 million payment made by the former Patriotic Front (PF) administration for unfulfilled work has been dismissed as an “old issue” by first deputy speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18dvwQRBgz/?mibextid=oFDknk



The dismissal came yesterday after Mongu Central Member of Parliament Oliver Amutike rose on an urgent matter without notice, challenging Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu to address the Zambian public on the fate of those implicated in the alleged K75 million “looting” and the whereabouts of the funds.





The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report, which sparked Amutike’s concern, revealed a K75 million payment by the government, under the PF administration, to a company, contracted for major infrastructure projects, despite a complete lack of evidence that the work was ever performed.





The report detailed that “Company D” secured a K350 million contract for infrastructure development from a public institution in 2019, with an 18-month execution period and an initial K75 million advance.





However, a subsequent verification process found no evidence of any construction or related work, raising serious questions about the contract’s efficacy and the integrity of the parties involved.





Amutike, determined to hold those responsible accountable, underscored Zambia’s low tolerance for corruption and brutality, pointing to the ousting of the PF as evidence of the electorate’s commitment to justice.





“The people of Mongu and Zambians alike expect that when I return to them on Friday, I will be able to report that Minister Mwiimbu has taken action against those responsible for looting K75 million from the PF government,” Amutike asserted to the house.





“Is Minister Mwiimbu justified in remaining silent about the whereabouts of the K75 million that the PF allegedly misappropriated? I seek your serious ruling Madam Speaker.”



However, the Deputy Speaker quickly interjected, dismissing the matter as a case of “old news.”





“Honorable Member, the matter you are raising is an old issue that has come out. As you may recall, the former Minister of Local Government himself revealed that certain projects were characterised by ‘air supply from contractors.’ This is not a new issue and I suggest that you seek alternative avenues to pursue it,” Chisangano stated before swiftly shifting her focus to the next order of business.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba July 30, 2026