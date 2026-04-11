Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly,  Moses Moyo has officially joined the UPND

LUANGENI MP MOYO, 3300 OTHERS JOIN UPND



Luangeni’s Independent Member of Parliament and Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Moyo, has announced that he will contest the August elections on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket.





The declaration was made during a rally in Khova Ward in Luangeni Constituency, where over 3,300 people defected from various political parties to join the ruling party.





Moyo said his decision is anchored on UPND’s proven track record in delivering development across the country.





He cited key interventions in Luangeni, including the drilling of boreholes through partnerships with NGOs and personal initiatives, the introduction of free education, and the construction of Kalunga Boarding School.





He further noted that Chikando Day Secondary School is currently under construction, alongside three dams aimed at improving water access and supporting agriculture.





Additional progress, he said, includes the construction of health centres, teachers’ houses, and new classroom blocks across the constituency.





Moyo also highlighted the Chipata–Chadiza Road project, noting that 65 percent of the stretch passes through Luangeni, significantly improving connectivity and economic activity.





He praised the expansion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the government’s strong stance against corruption, and ongoing rural electrification efforts that have connected health facilities, agricultural camps, schools, and villages to the national grid.



He added that the Social Cash Transfer programme continues to provide critical support to vulnerable households.





On the broader economic front, Moyo noted that relief measures in the mining sector have attracted fresh investment and expansion,u contributing to job creation and economic growth.





He cautioned against any attempts to reverse these gains, emphasizing the need to sustain progress under President Hakainde Hichilema.





“These achievements demonstrate that UPND is delivering for the people,” Moyo said, urging constituents to rally behind the party to consolidate development and secure President Hichilema’s second term.





Receiving the defectors, UPND Eastern Provincial Chairperson and Provincial Minister Peter Phiri said President Hakainde Hichilema is not selective, which allowed the independent MP to take development to the area.



Phiri urged UPND to embrace everyone ahead of the general election.