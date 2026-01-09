Despite numerous proposals aimed at convincing him to stay in Morocco to continue the competition adventure, Lumumba Vea left Rabat this Thursday, heading to Kinshasa.



📌 A departure marked by: • the international recognition he generated.

• powerful moments shared with African supporters.

• a symbol that went viral at AFCON 2025.

👏 Respect for this personal choice, made with dignity and confidence.



👉 Lumumba returns home with his head held high, after leaving his mark on this AFCON.





Morocco, host country of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has recognized Congolese supporter Lumumba VEA as one of the most outstanding figures of this edition.



In recognition of his commitment and his viral image during the competition, Lumumba VEA has been granted permission to remain in Morocco and attend matches up to and including the final.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Zodln5z7iPM?si=a1AkhlrEfaAUt_hT





He refused the offer.



In another report, 🔴🔴✈️ AFCON 2025: Lumumba has decided to return to Kinshasa 🇨🇩



He turned down lucrative offers to return to his homeland. Money wasn’t enough. True to his roots, the most famous Congolese supporter, Michel Kuka Mboladinga, aka Lumumba VEA, declined all offers from Morocco. Despite numerous proposals aimed at convincing him to stay in Morocco and continue the competition until the end, with the added bonus of €2,000 per match, he left Rabat this Thursday for Kinshasa.





This isn’t just a simple return; it’s a crowning achievement:



Supreme honor: He will be officially received by President Félix Tshisekedi.



Continental icon: He leaves AFCON 2025 having won the hearts of Africa.





Viral phenomenon: More than just a supporter, he became the defining image of the tournament.



Lumumba isn’t simply returning home.



He’s making history.



The Africa Cup of Nations is behind him, but his legacy will last a lifetime.