POLICE DETAIN BRIAN MUNDUBILE



DETAILS OF THE AIRPORT INTERROGATION REVEALS WHY MUNDULE HAS BEEN DETAINED





By KBN TV Reporter



It has emerged that police interrogations of Brian Mundubile at the airport wanted to establish allegations that he was planning activities likely to disturbilise the country.





The Mundubile team present during the airport interrogation confirmed to KBN TV that police queried him on when he last spoke to Mwata Kazembe, Valden Findlay, Sparks, former intelligence DG, Saviour Chungu, Moses Katumbi and the former DRC President Joseph Kabila.





Plain clothed Police officers who introduced themselves as having come from the intelligence, asked Mundubile if he knew a village called Kashobwe in the DRC, to which he refuted any knowledge of the place.





” By mentioning Kashobwe and asking when he last spoke to Mwata, it appears the officers were trying to bring His Roral Highness as a link between Mundubile and Katumbi,” a source close to the interrogation told KBN TV.





In his response, Mundubile refuted having held any such talks or planning any activities that could distabilise the nation.



“How could I plan to harm the same country that I’m planning to govern,” Mundubile is reported to have told the interrogating team.





Sources say Police are planning to slap him with Seditious practices and hate speech but since they moved him from the airport to Ibex Police, they have not formally arrested or charged him with any offense as at 11pm.





A member of his legal team indicated that authorities were still debating whether to detain him overnight or release him so that he can be presented properly after a police call-out.





“We are concerned that they moved him from the airport to Ibex Police Station without a call-out,” one lawyer told KBN TV.





There has been police reinforcement as Mundubile supporters continue to swell in numbers chanting ” we want peace.”