Details of Wicknell Chivayo’s US$439 Million Cancer Equipment Deal with Govt Revealed

The full details of a major deal between the Zimbabwean government and businessman Wicknell Chivayo have come to light. Chivayo’s company, TTM Global Medical Exports (Pty) Ltd, was awarded a US$439 million contract to supply cancer treatment machines to public hospitals, without going through a tender process

Documents circulating online show that Zimbabwe will pay just over US$109 million every year, with fixed monthly instalments of US$9,110,050 starting from 30 April 2025. Before those payments began, an upfront deposit of US$52.5 million was made in March 2025 to help the company mobilise.

Details of Cancer Equipment Deal Between Wicknell Chivayo and Govt

Payment Breakdown

According to the contract, the payment structure looks like this:

Initial deposit: US$52.5 million (paid within 14 days of signing the contract)

Monthly instalments: US$9,110,050 from April 2025 to March 2026

Annual total: US$109,320,600

Contract duration: 4 years (ending in 2029)

Payment method: All payments will be made in US dollars via electronic transfer to the supplier’s bank account.

The full payment schedule for the first year is as follows:

30 April 2025 – US$9,110,050

31 May 2025 – US$9,110,050

30 June 2025 – US$9,110,050

31 July 2025 – US$9,110,050

31 August 2025 – US$9,110,050

30 September 2025 – US$9,110,050

31 October 2025 – US$9,110,050

30 November 2025 – US$9,110,050

31 December 2025 – US$9,110,050

31 January 2026 – US$9,110,050

28 February 2026 – US$9,110,050

30 March 2026 – US$9,110,050

This exact payment cycle will repeat annually for the duration of the contract, ending in 2029.

What the Company Is Expected to Deliver

The contract outlines a three-phase rollout for the delivery and installation of cancer treatment machines, including radiotherapy equipment, chemotherapy infusion systems, imaging devices and monitoring tools.

Phase 1 (First 6 Months): 20% of the equipment will be delivered and installed at major referral hospitals and selected provincial hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo.

Phase 2 (Months 7–18): Deliveries continue to provincial hospitals in Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Matabeleland North.



Phase 3 (Months 19–24): Final rollout to district hospitals and specialised cancer centres in Midlands, Mashonaland East, and Matabeleland South.