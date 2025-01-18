Detectives have uncovered a chilling handwritten note detailing a Kenyan man’s premeditated plan for his estranged wife’s m8rder.

LIB reported that Juma Hannis Shimano allegedly stabbed Winnie Akhalusa, to d3ath before taking rat poison and slitting his throat.

It was gathered that the couple had separated a week before the incident.

Juma was said to have travelled from Nairobi to Winnie’s parent’s house in Nandi county and m8rdered her in the kitchen.

The blood-soaked document discovered on the murder scene listed items required for the act, an attack strategy, and an intended cover-up.

This revelation has sent shockwaves across the community as the country grapples with the tragic incident.

In the days before the incident, Juma posted an unsettling update on Facebook, showcasing a photo of himself and his wife.

“Stop asking me about my wife. Here she is; I have revealed her and am not scared of losing her. Respect the OGs,” the post reads.

Witnesses and investigators suggest that tensions between the two had been brewing for some time, though the exact cause of the argument remains unclear.

Things took a dramatic turn for the couple on January 16 when a domestic dispute between the couple escalated.

Residents of Kibwareng village, where Juma hailed from, were left in disbelief as the grim news unfolded.

The couple, who had once seemed happy, left behind children now orphaned by the heartbreaking incident.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, piecing together the circumstances leading to the couple’s tragic end.

Winnie’s father was enjoying his grandchildren’s company as they read their books when his wife told him there was a problem in the kitchen.

The 32-year-old man had accessed the kitchen and allegedly stabbed their daughter in the neck and back, and blood was oozing from her body.

He then threw the children’s birth certificate at the elderly man, who started fighting with him in a bid to stop the attack.

At that point, Winnie cried out to her father that her husband had killed her before she breathed her last.