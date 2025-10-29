DETENTION OF 74 STUDENTS FOR CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE A BREACH OF PEACE – KAPASA MAKASA UNIVERSITY





October 28, 2025



The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm the detention of seventy-four (74) students of Kapasa Makasa University, comprising forty-six (46) males and twenty-eight (28) females, for conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.





The students were apprehended after engaging in disorderly behavior within and around the university premises, contrary to public order regulations. Their actions were deemed likely to disturb the peace and safety of other students and members of the surrounding community. This occurred on October 27, 2025 at 1100 hours after the students disagreed with the University management’s introduction of a degree classification based on the overall Grade Point Average (GPA).





They are currently detained in lawful custody and will be charged with Conduct Likely to Cause a Breach of Peace contrary of the Laws of Zambia.The Zambia Police Service wishes to remind students and members of the public that while the right to express grievances is recognized, such expression must always be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner.





The Service will continue to work closely with learning institutions to maintain law and order and ensure the safety and security of all.



Issued by:

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER