DICKSON JERE URGED TO CONTEST LUSAKA CENTRAL



Calls for Lawyer Dickson Jere to contest the Lusaka Central Constituency parliamentary seat have intensified, with residents urging him to step into politics.



Jere, who resides in Lusaka Central and runs his law firm there, is seen as a strong candidate with deep ties to the constituency.





Meanwhile, US-based Economist and UPND supporter George Mtonga has openly endorsed Jere, stressing the need for moderate voices in Parliament.





Mtonga said the government does not always get it right and Parliament needs respected figures who can confidently say when a bill is good or bad.





He emphasised that Jere is the kind of moderate politician who can see both sides of an argument without favour.





Mtonga, while acknowledging Jere looks content in the private sector, insisted his presence in Parliament would prevent blind rubber-stamping of government policies.





He believes Jere’s candidacy would strengthen democratic debate and accountability in Zambia.