DiCKSON JERE URGES ZAMBIANS TO KNOW FENCING ACT



Renowned lawyer Dickson Jere has urged Zambians to familiarise themselves with the Fencing Act to avoid disputes with neighbours.





He advised that the law provides guidance on how wall fences should be constructed when they are on shared boundaries.





Jere, who is also a former Special Assistant to Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda, emphasised that the recent case of Davis Zulu v Winstone Phiri illustrates the importance of following the law.





He explained that the High Court ruled it was unlawful for a neighbour to demolish a boundary wall without consultation, awarding nominal damages of ZMK900.





Jere highlighted that the Judge further directed both parties to share equally in the cost of constructing boundary fences.





He observed that the Court found both neighbours at fault for failing to consult each other before building.





Jere stressed that adherence to the Fencing Act and use of arbitration where necessary will prevent unnecessary conflicts and promote harmony among neighbours.