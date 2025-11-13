DID ALL THESE HUMANS NON BLACK ORIGINATE IN AFRIKA OR IS THAT BASED ON AFROCENTRIC PHILOSOPHY ?





YES all non black humans really originate in Africa.



And no its not based on Afrocentric philosophy, its based on science.



All people have mDNA.





That mDNA is a exact match for a African woman that lived over 180,000 years ago.



Scientist call her Mitochondrial Eve.



A haplogroup is a genetic population group of people who share a common ancestor. Haplogroups are assigned letters of the alphabet, and refinements consist of additional number and letter combinations. Human mitochondrial DNA haplogroup – Wikipedia





After mapping the entire human genome scientist were able to look at all of the Haplogroups. The oldest ones were from East Africa before there were Europeans or Asia. All sources points or East Africa.



