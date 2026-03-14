By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Did you know that Justice Essau Chulu is a Twin? Can you see his twin brother in the pics?





US$2.8 Million Raised for ED-UNZA Scholarship by Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa: Justice Esau Chulu of Zambia and Zimbabwean President reunited to raise UNZA Scholarship Funds.



Harare – It was an emotional trip down memory lane for retired Justice Esau Chulu, who reunited with his former University of Zambia law school roommate, now Zimbabwean President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, at a fundraising dinner in Harare on Thursday night.





Justice Chulu, who shared a room with Mnangagwa in the UNZA Class of 1975, brought guests to laughter as he recounted their student days, including how his former roommate would sneak out of bed as early as 4 a.m. The President was moved to “joyful tears” as the two reminisced about their time in Lusaka, highlighting the deep personal bonds between the two neighboring nations.





The occasion was the ED-UNZA Scholarship Fundraising Dinner, held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The event brought together government officials, business leaders, and Mnangagwa’s former UNZA classmates—including Justice Chulu and his twin brother—all in support of educational advancement.





In his address, President Mnangagwa emphasized that Zimbabwe and Zambia are connected by more than just a shared border. He noted that the two nations are united by a common history, deep cultural ties, enduring relations, shared aspirations, and a collective responsibility to create a brighter future for their young people.





He highlighted that both rural and urban communities are home to brilliant young men and women with the potential to transform society, but lamented that many of these talented individuals are unable to access higher education. It is this reality, he said, that inspired the establishment of the ED-UNZA Scholarship, which currently targets beneficiaries in both Zimbabwe and Zambia.





Mnangagwa stressed that the scholarship should outlive his presidency and called on the committee to work hard to empower the fund, which currently has a reserve of US$3 million.





The fundraising drive saw a monumental contribution when Zimbabwean businessman Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwireyi purchased Mnangagwa’s first car—a vehicle he owned during his law studies at UNZA—for US$1.8 million. In a gesture of remarkable generosity, Tagwireyi immediately donated the historic vehicle back to the scholarship fund.





In total, the evening successfully raised approximately US$2.8 million. The proceeds will go toward sponsoring underprivileged but academically gifted students pursuing higher education at the University of Zambia as well as at various universities in Zimbabwe.





President Mnangagwa expressed pride in the ten graduates who have already benefited from the fund and thanked the Government of Zambia for its continued support in hosting Zimbabwean students.





“This scholarship is a strategic investment in skills development, laying the foundation for modernization across the SADC region and the African continent,” Mnangagwa said. “I call upon the private sector and philanthropic individuals to join us in forming stronger partnerships. Through this investment, we guarantee a future defined by excellence and honest hard work.”





He concluded with a unified vision for the region: “Together, let us strive to ensure that the doors of higher education remain open to the next generation of Africans.”