Did You Know That The Biggest Hindrance To Zambian Talent Is Our Collective Inferior Mindset As Zambians?- Dr Nevers Mumba

DID YOU KNOW THAT THE BIGGEST HINDRANCE TO ZAMBIAN TALENT IS OUR COLLECTIVE INFERIOR MINDSET AS ZAMBIANS?

I do not know the connection, but somehow, somewhere between the time we learned that we were supposed to be the kindest, most hospitable group of human beings on the planet to visitors from outside, we also picked up the worst form of inferiority complex.

One wise observer put it this way: “It is in our collective traditional cultures that seeks to honour visitors more than our own. As such visitors leave having experienced the best of us and yet we are relentlessly cruel towards each other.”.

We Zambians don’t believe in ourselves. It usually takes outsiders to come and tell us how lucky we are to have had rare, strong Zambian individuals among us, individuals that have gone on to change the world and yet are highly rejected, trampled on, pulled down, and called names back home.

We now have a new generation of Zambians. Across the different spheres of human influence, we have young Zambians that with our support, can be world beaters.

We have that gifted singer who just needs better producers and handlers. We have that meticulous Accountant that needs money to complete their professional Exams. We have that young businessman who needs someone to trust them with their first Purchase Order. Yes, We have that #kuzo who just needs to land the next big role to be the new #Henry Cele.

I see you young people. I see massive potential. Let us cast aside this useless PHD syndrome that has not gotten us anywhere for now close to 60 years of independence and let’s push ahead, together towards a future of achievements for Zambains and Zambia.

Dr Nevers Mumba

ZAMBIA SHALL BE SAVED