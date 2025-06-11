Diddy Allegedly Continued Freak Offs After FBI Raids

Diddy allegedly continued to participate in freak offs even after the FBI raided his mansions in Miami and Los Angeles.

According to the anonymous testimony of a woman known only as Jane in the mogul’s sex trafficking trial, Diddy was not put off hosting the wild sex parties even after greater scrutiny of his personal life following multiple sexual assault allegations.

Diddy’s homes were originally raided in March 2024 but Jane told the court that she continued to participate in freak offs in May, July and August with male sex workers hired by the record executive.

Jane says she remained in a relationship with Diddy until he was arrested in September.

Diddy had been attempting to yet again get the court to rule a mistrial, accusing the prosecution of presenting evidence they knew to be false.

Writing to Judge Arun Subramanian, defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro alleged the government had committed “prosecutorial misconduct”.

The letter reads: “In this trial the government has presented testimony that it knew or should have known was materially false related to its allegation that Mr. Combs dangled Bryana Bongolan from the balcony of Cassie Ventura’s apartment in September 2016.

“Accordingly, to avoid an unfair conviction in this case the Court should grant a mistrial.”

Shapiro continued: “The government knew or should have known this testimony was perjured, and that Ms. Bongolan could not possibly have been injured by Mr. Combs on a Los Angeles balcony in the early morning hours of September 26, or even the day before that.

“The government knew that he had stayed at Trump Hotel in New York City between September 24-29, 2016. In fact, the government had marked as GX7Y111 the records of this hotel stay, which are now in evidence. And it has had other evidence in its possession for some time showing Mr. Combs’s travel schedule and proving that he was on the East Coast when it told the jury he dangled Ms. Bongolan over a balcony in front of Ms. Ventura.”

The judge is yet to rule on the mistrial motion, delaying a decision as evidence continues to be given by witnesses.