Diddy Allegedly Looking For A Presidential Pardon

According to sources close to the music and business mogul Diddy, who is facing an increasingly serious federal sex trafficking and racketeering prosecution, members of his inner circle are secretly trying to get a pardon from former US president Donald Trump.

Insiders claim that despite Combs’ recent public distancing from Trump, his tone behind closed doors has changed due to desperation.

“He’s willing to do anything to get out of jail. He’s always been this way. He’s always going to do what he has to do to get out of a situation,” a source who has known Combs for a decade told Rolling Stone.

The same source points up a startling inconsistency in Combs’ approach. The insider goes on to say, “He doesn’t even like Donald Trump,” highlighting how bad things have become for the entrepreneur.

However, Combs’ team and Trump’s political network are apparently in “ongoing and preliminary” conversation, with efforts being discreetly directed toward “making connections with the Trump team.”

In reference to the terminology frequently employed in MAGA-aligned groups to characterize government overreach, one insider even acknowledged that “the words ‘deep state’ came up once or twice.”

Despite the seeming opportunistic nature of their present connection, Trump and Combs have a lengthy history together. “I love Diddy… he’s a good friend of mine; he’s a good guy,” Trump said, referring to Combs as his “friend” during a 2012 episode of Celebrity Apprentice.

Aubrey O’Day, a Bad Boy singer and former member of Danity Kane, said, “I don’t want to answer that question” in response to his query about her viewpoint. The whole f**king tale of it is me. Nevertheless, Trump said, “I will defend him.”