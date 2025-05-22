Diddy allegedly threatened to make people “disappear” according to the former Danity Kane singer, Dawn Richard.

Richard made the accusations during her testimony in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial.

While giving evidence, Richard claimed that Diddy had the power to make people “disappear”.

She was then asked to expand on her comment and she said that she interpreted Diddy’s threat as “that people could die”.

Richard also testified that she witnessed Diddy physically abused Cassie during their relationship.

On the stand, she said: “He would drag her and kick her and punch her in the mouth.”

Richard previously filed her own lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records mogul, accusing him of harassment and sexual abuse.

Diddy vehemently denied the accusations contained within Richard’s lawsuit.

Diddy’s sex trafficking trial has seen a number of accusations levelled against the record executive.

During her testimony, Cassie claimed that Diddy wanted to hurt Kid Cudi after she discovered they were having an affair.

She testified that Diddy discovered her relationship with the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper during a freak off session after he went through her phone and found emails that she had sent to a member of his staff.

Cassie then described Diddy’s alleged reaction to discovering the affair, claiming that the record executive put a corkscrew between his knuckles and “lunged” at her.

She claimed that he became “super angry” and “his eyes blacked out”.

Cassie then alleged that she fled from the hotel where the freak off was taking place and called Cudi on a burner phone to pick her up, which the rapper did.

Her testimony continuing, Cassie said she went back to Diddy’s house later that day in an attempt to resolve the issue.

During the confrontation, Cassie claimed Diddy said “he was going to hurt Scott and [me].”