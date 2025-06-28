Diddy and son Justin accused of gang-r@pe in bombshell new lawsuit

Justin Combs is accused of luring a Louisiana woman to Los Angeles to be gang-r@ped by his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and two other “masked men.”

According to a lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Justin allegedly convinced the unnamed woman to travel to California in April 2017 under the pretense that he would get her a job in the entertainment industry.

The woman claimed she was put up in a Beverly Hills home for several days and was ultimately r@ped by several men, including Diddy.

The woman alleged that she connected with Justin, now 31, in 2017 via Snapchat and claimed he asked her for explicit photos, to which she agreed.

According to the documents, a few days later, the woman alleged, Justin invited her to California for a weekend to discuss her future career.

She claimed that Justin said he could get her a job through Diddy’s connections.

When the woman arrived in Los Angeles, she said, she was picked up by a driver and taken to a home, where she allegedly stayed the first night with Justin.

According to the suit, the woman claimed she and Justin “relaxed” and “talked,” and when she asked if they were going to leave the home, he allegedly said, “No.”

On one of the days, the woman claimed he offered her alcohol, pills or “poppers” and weed that she believed to be laced.

After taking the drugs, she claimed, three men arrived at the home wearing masks, one of whom was allegedly Diddy, now 55.

The woman claimed she knew it was the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper by his “mannerisms,” adding that Justin called him “Pops.”

She was then allegedly escorted to a bedroom and told, “You better let this happen. Or else.”

The woman claimed each man took turns r@ping her, claiming that the “brutal gang-r@pe” occurred from late Saturday to around midafternoon on Sunday.

She was allegedly taken to the airport on Monday.

Diddy’s attorney denied the allegations.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never s£xually assaulted or s£x trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor,” a lawyer for the rapper said.