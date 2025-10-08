Diddy begs judge to let him spend his four-year sentence at low-level New Jersey prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is pleading with the judge presiding over his case to serve his four-year prison sentence at a low-level New Jersey facility.

The Digsraced rapper has been locked up at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn in the Special Housing Unit since September 2024.

Following the conclusion of his highly anticipated trial and sentencing, his legal team has requested that he serve his time at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, the Daily Mail can confirm.

The 55-year-old, who was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July, made his plea for a cushier facility to Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday.

The notice from defense attorney Teny Geragos reads: ‘On behalf of Mr. Combs, we respectfully request that the Court strongly recommend a designation facility to the Bureau of Prisons in Mr. Combs’ Judgment.

Combs’ team urged the judge to move him to FCI Fort Dix, located on the McGuire Air Force Base, for Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP) purposes and ‘any other available educational and occupational programs.’

Geragos also wrote the change would allow him to ‘maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts’ to tackle his drug abuse issues.

RDAPs typically last from six to 12 months. Enrolled prisoners often live in a designated section of the prison and divide up their days between activities centered around drug abuse treatment and work and educational programs.

Federal prison consultant Sam Mangel told the Daily Mail the program is ‘intense’ and is comparable to AA.

Successful completion of RDAPs can lead to up to one year slashed from prisoners’ sentences, according to criminal defense law firm Elizabeth Franklin Best.

The firm noted that few inmates qualify for sentence reductions and that the MDC does not offer an RDAP to inmates.

Combs confessed in court that his time in federal custody has been the first in 25 years that he has been sober.

‘I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess,’ he said.