Diddy: Candace Owens Thinks Embattled Rapper Is The ‘Fall Guy’ For A Bigger Agenda

Candace Owens is mostly known for her controversial comments on social media, but she has become a huge name in political commentary in the United States of America.

Overall, she is a far-right conservative who has delivered some pretty displeasing takes. However, there are millions of people willing to listen to her.

Some people even think she helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election because her fans are the same demographic, and they will eat up anything she has to say about a particular topic.

Owens has been increasing her coverage of hip-hop. More specifically, when Diddy’s sexual assault scandal started making waves, she took shots at Diddy and the allegations surrounding him.

For instance, in March, she made a lot of comparisons between Diddy and MJ and even said that Michael Jackson’s death and Diddy’s alleged actions are linked.

She also stated that this is a bigger story than the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On March 25th, 2024, Diddy had his homes in Miami and Los Angeles raided, which brought more attention to the assault case and what was about to become of it.

She decided to weigh in on all of this in a couple of tweets:

“The Diddy case is arguably bigger than the Jeffrey Epstein case, and yet the media is virtually silent on it. That’s because they are implicated, but we now know that both politicians and celebrities are being blackmailed.

“The Feds are currently raiding Diddy’s house. They already knew what he was up to, but he is going to be the fall guy so that they can protect the people at the top of the ring,” Owens wrote.

“They are raiding his home to hide evidence, not to find it. That’s how this works.”

This borders on conspiracy theory territory; however, Owens is not the only one who believes that. Needless to say, the entire Diddy situation has the entire hip-hop world talking but he maintains his innocence.

However, when a video, which was first obtained by CNN, showed Combs, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hotel corridor before throwing her to the ground, kicking her, and dragging her, have turned the situation on its head.